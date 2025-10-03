Empowering teens to help themselves

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — A Teen Health Fair was held Friday outside the library in Civic Square.

Several local agencies were on hand including Bridges, the YMCA, David’s Shoes, the Weequahic Park Association, the New Jersey National Guard, New Jersey Haiti Partners, and the ODO Achievement center for the sixth annual event.

“We want the teens to know what services are available to them,” said Nadine Etienne, executive director of the ODO Achievement Center.

More than 200 teens passed through the event, which also included a step class, raffles and a dance contest.

“It’s important because they don’t understand that they have the power to take care of their own health,” Etienne said of teenagers.

Elaine Lane, founder chief executive officer of David’s Shoes, spoke to the teens about her organization.

Lane founded the organization after losing her son to gun violence. The nonprofit corporation seeks to reduce teen gun violence by encouraging youth to honor life through youth empowerment, mentoring, education, and community engagement. It is based in Irvington and has been around since 2006.

Richard Bey, program director of Quest Youth Radio, participated in the event, getting the crowd fired up from the front of the fair. Quest Youth Radio, which has been in existence for about 50 years, specializes in public speaking, podcasting,and online radio broadcast training.

A dance contest capped the event with contestants competing in three genres; Afrobeat, Soca or the “soul of calypso,” and Jersey Club.

