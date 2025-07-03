EOCHS hosts 23rd annual graduation commencement

Photos by Steve Ellmore

East Orange Campus High School held its 23rd annual commencement ceremony on Monday, June 23 at Paul Robeson Stadium.

The event began with members of the Class of 2025 walking into the stadium, which was followed by the presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Class Vice President Magette Taha spoke to her classmates from the podium before Senior Class Advisor John Cook gave a farewell to the class address.

Salutatorian Stephanie Eloir spoke to her classmates before greetings were offered from the offices of State Sen. Britnee N. Timberlake and Mayor Ted R. Green.

Doreen Effah-Abu gave the valedictory address. The guest speaker, the Rev. Thurselle C. Williams of New Hope Baptist Church in East Orange, was introduced by Z’Mya Warren, who was the president of the graduating class.

Principal Taniesha Whitaker spoke to the class and was followed by Superintendent of Schools Christopher Irving. National Honor Society President Sufia Salozano introduced Irving.

Diplomas were conferred by members of the Board of Education before Williams returned to give a benediction.