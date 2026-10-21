WEST ORANGE — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that the Lemur Habitat that opened in Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in July already is making a global impact by awarding the Lemur Conservation Network with two grants to promote conservation education in Madagascar. The grants support educational materials, World Lemur Festival activities and a six-month teacher training program near Anja Community Reserve.

“My goal always has been to make Essex County Turtle Back Zoo a destination for recreation and education – a place where children can gain an appreciation for nature and animals, learn about the importance of conservation and become our next generation of environmental stewards. There has been a great deal of excitement about our new Lemur Habitat and I am glad we are able to contribute to global initiatives to protect Lemurs,” DiVincenzo said.

“Essex County Turtle Back Zoo ensures that species we represent at the zoo are also being conserved in the wild. We collaborate with zoos and other partners all over the world, to play a vital role in global conservation and species preservation initiatives. We seek to provide education and connection for our guests that will promote stewardship of the biodiversity of our planet. This is just one example of our international reach and the impact our guests support when they visit the Turtle Back Zoo or become a member of our Zoological Society of NJ,” Turtle Back Zoo Director Dr. Jilian Fazio said.

The Lemur Exhibit features three species of lemurs: ring-tailed lemurs, red ruffed lemurs and brown collared lemurs. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers lemurs as the world’s most endangered mammals. Found only on the island of Madagascar, there are more than 100 different species that have evolved to fit every habitat and niche. Similar to primates, most lemurs are small, with a pointed snout, large eyes and a long tail, and eat primarily fruit and leaves. Primary threats to lemurs include habitat destruction and hunting; it is estimated that as many as 90 percent of all lemur species will face extinction in the wild within the next 20 to 25 years.

Another species in the exhibit are Aldabra tortoises, also known as giant tortoises. These are one of the largest species of tortoises in the world. The main population of the Aldabra tortoise inhabits the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa.

Funds were raised through the Turtle Back Biodiversity Fund https://zoologicalsocietyofnj.org/biodiversity/ through partnership with the Zoological Society of New Jersey. The grants totaled $10,900.

The Lemur Conservation Network consists of over 60 conservation organizations working in Madagascar and supports lemur conservation worldwide by creating shared educational resources and empowering conservationists with grants and professional development.

Turtle Back Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for senior citizens older than 62 and children ages 2 to 12, and free for children younger than 2. For more information, visit www.essexcountynj.org/turtlebackzoo or call 973-731-5800.

Essex County Turtle Back Zoo has roared back to life from the verge of closure by a previous administration. An all-time attendance record of 979,056 was set in 2023 and the zoo has operated as a self-sustaining facility with revenue collected exceeding operating expenses. In addition, Turtle Back is accredited by American Humane and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a clear indication that an institution is committed to the highest standards in animal care, ethics, conservation and education. It also has been named the Best Zoo in New Jersey by NJ Monthly magazine four times and received a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor.com three times.

Photos Courtesy of Essex Turtle Back Zoo







About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry