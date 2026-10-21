October 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS senior Abdur Rahman Ali is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee LOGO-EO

East Orange Campus HS senior Abdur Rahman Ali is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 15, 2026 47
Reaffirming the young African American male EO-wade hudson-C

Reaffirming the young African American male

October 15, 2026 72
Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee FOOT-BHS Douglas

Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 14, 2026 79
Reaffirming the young African American male EO-wade hudson-C

Reaffirming the young African American male

October 14, 2026 83

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title CROSS-WO SEC champs1 1

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title

October 20, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary Dayvin Bixel-Burman. Bloomfield defeated East Orange 25-20, 25-13 on Sept. 28 2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary

October 21, 2026 11
East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime FOOT-EOvIHS35 3

East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime

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