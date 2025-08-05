First impressions play a decisive role whether it’s meeting a new acquaintance or the curb appeal of your house. Gikas Home Improvement exterior home restoration tips will help you improve the first image of your home. If you are thinking of selling your home, outdoor restorations are especially critical.



Wall Maintenance: The exterior walls are the first and largest elements that you and every visitor notices when they arrive at your home. Even the most beautiful colors cannot stand out when the walls are worn or dirty. However, you may not need to repaint, maybe you can make do with a good cleaning.



Entrance Doors: Your entrance door welcomes visitors into your home. If time has not treated your front door well, change the door, repair it or maybe add an exciting new color.



Awnings and Pergolas: Awnings and Pergolas provide shade and architectural interest to your home, but not if they are torn or faded. Consider giving these additions a fresh new look. Or maybe adding one will enhance the curb appeal of your home.

At Gikas, we have been painting and restoring older homes in Montclair and the surrounding towns for over forty years. Confidently choose our exterior restoration and other services to keep your home the envy of the neighborhood!

