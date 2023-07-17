Get a taste of a homemade Credit Card rewards deal

Receive extra points from Proponent

As a lender in Nutley for over 50 years, Proponent Federal Credit Union recognized the need to offer Credit Cards with a hometown feel. While rewards points are offered for every purchase, 3 points are served when paying with a Proponent Credit Card at the following Nutley businesses.

Luna Wood Fire Tavern

MEAL

The Oakley Kitchen + Cocktails

Kurly Kürtősh

Limited time $150 Amazon Gift Card Offer

Now through August 31st, be one of the first 100 new Proponent Visa or Signature Credit Card1 holders to spend $1,000 in 60 days and get $150 Amazon Gift Card2. Apply with promo code 150GC

More reasons to apply

Always a Low Rate – Rates stay lower than most other cards and there are no late payment rate penalties. Plus, you can transfer balances or advance cash for your purchase rate without a fee.

Less fees – There are no balance transfer, cash advance, or annual fees.

Click here to view details and eligibility information or fill out our request form to be added to our email list.

1Credit card is subject to approval. Membership eligibility is required. Promotion is at the discretion of the Credit Union and subject to change. Promotion requires promo code 150GC. Amazon Gift cards will be fulfilled by mail by a 3rd party vendor (CPS/Jack Henry) during the month following in which the required transaction amount is met. The first 100 applicants to meet all of the following requirements will receive the $150 gift card: Credit card must be approved and activated with purchase transactions of at least $1,000 within 60 days of opening. Promotion length is at the discretion of the Credit Union and subject to change. Offer expires 8/31/23.

2Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. The listed merchant is neither affiliated with Proponent Federal Credit Union nor is the listed merchant considered sponsor or co-sponsors of this program. Use of merchant name and/or logos are by permission and all trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Please see the merchant gift card/certificate for additional terms and conditions which may apply, and which may change at merchant’s sole discretion. Merchant is not liable for any actual or alleged claims related to this offer.