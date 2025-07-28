FINANCIAL INSIGHTS

Beacon Wealth Partners, Nutley

Take Advantage of Financial Freebies: Free Tools to Help You Stay on Top of Your Money

There’s no shortage of financial tools available today, but not all of them come with a price tag. In fact, many high-quality resources are completely free and can make a big difference in how you budget, save, track investments, and even uncover forgotten funds. This post highlights some of the most valuable no-cost tools available to help support your financial well-being.

Free Credit Reports

One of the most important steps in protecting your financial identity is reviewing your credit report regularly.

AnnualCreditReport.com

This is the official website authorized by federal law that allows you to access one free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion every 12 months. Reviewing your report can help identify errors, detect fraud, and keep your credit in good standing. (www.annualcreditreport.com)

Budgeting Tools

Creating and maintaining a budget is essential for financial clarity and discipline. These apps make it easier to track your spending and plan effectively:

Mint : A free tool that connects to your bank and credit accounts to automatically track spending, categorize transactions, and monitor financial goals.

: A free tool that connects to your bank and credit accounts to automatically track spending, categorize transactions, and monitor financial goals. YNAB (You Need a Budget): While YNAB offers a free trial rather than a permanently free version, it’s a highly effective budgeting system that encourages proactive money management by giving each dollar a job.

Investment Tracking Tools

If you’re investing for the long-term, having visibility into your portfolio performance and net worth is key.

Personal Capital : Offers a suite of free tools including investment tracking, net worth calculation, and retirement readiness analysis.

: Offers a suite of free tools including investment tracking, net worth calculation, and retirement readiness analysis. Morningstar: Provides free access to investment research, fund ratings, and portfolio analysis tools to help you make informed investment decisions.

Expense Tracking Apps

Daily expense tracking is another important step toward achieving your financial goals. These free apps can help:

Spendee : Visualizes your spending by category and helps build custom budgets. Great for couples or families who want to manage money together.

: Visualizes your spending by category and helps build custom budgets. Great for couples or families who want to manage money together. Wally: Offers smart expense tracking features and helps you better understand your financial habits.

Debt Management and Credit Monitoring

Managing debt effectively is essential to long-term financial success, and these tools offer help without the cost:

Credit Karma: Provides free credit scores, credit report monitoring, and personalized recommendations to help you pay down debt and improve your credit.

Savings and Financial Planning Tools

Whether you’re saving for a trip, a rainy day, or retirement, these tools can help you stay organized and motivated:

SmartyPig : A goal-based savings platform that helps you create and track progress toward specific financial goals.

: A goal-based savings platform that helps you create and track progress toward specific financial goals. Goodbudget: Based on the envelope system, this app helps you allocate money toward different categories, making it easier to manage your spending and build savings.

Unclaimed Property Searches

You may have money waiting for you that you didn’t even know about. Unclaimed property can include forgotten bank accounts, insurance refunds, uncashed checks, and more.

MissingMoney.com: This is the national database used by most states to help you search for unclaimed property across the country. You can also visit your individual state’s treasury or unclaimed property website for more specific results.

Conclusion

You don’t need to spend money to manage it wisely. These free resources are powerful, easy to access, and designed to support a wide range of financial goals. Incorporating these tools into your routine, you can improve your financial visibility, make informed decisions, and take confident steps toward long-term financial well-being. As always, we recommend working with your financial advisor to integrate these tools into a broader plan tailored to your unique goals and needs.

Financial Insights Provided by Beacon Wealth Partners, 365 Franklin Avenue Nutley, NJ 07110 https://www.beaconwealthpartners.com/

For more helpful wealth management tips CLICK HERE to visit our BEACON BLOG. (embed behind this line link to https://www.beaconwealthpartners.com/

This article is being provided for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice or relied upon as a basis for any investment or financial decision. Past investment or market performance is no indication of future results. Dollar-cost averaging does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against loss in declining markets. To be effective, there must be continuous investment regardless of price fluctuations. Investors should consider their financial ability to continue to make purchases through periods of low-price levels. Duly-registered and duly-licensed representatives offer securities through Equitable Advisors, LLC (NY, NY (212) 314-4600), member FINRA, SIPC (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN), offer investment advisory products and services through Equitable Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, and offer annuity and insurance products through Equitable Network, LLC (Equitable Network Insurance Agency of California, LLC; Equitable Network Insurance Agency of Utah, LLC; Equitable Network of Puerto Rico, Inc.). Beacon Wealth Partners is not owned or operated by Equitable Advisors or Equitable Network and there is no affiliation with Ritholtz Wealth Management. PPG-7162859.1 (10/24) (Exp. 10/26)