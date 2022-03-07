Find your way to financial fitness.

Personal Loan advice from your local Credit Union.

If your financial goals are starting to feel too steep, maybe you just haven’t found the right strategy. Borrowing to pay off existing debt might not seem like a step forward, but here’s why a Personal Loan could be the most stable option.

Nothing at stake – A Personal Loan is also called a Signature Loan because the funds are secured by your signature. There are no assets on the line.

– A Personal Loan is also called a Signature Loan because the funds are secured by your signature. There are no assets on the line. Fixed Rate – Borrowing a lump sum for a set term can help you pay off balances faster without the risk of fluctuating rates.

– Borrowing a lump sum for a set term can help you pay off balances faster without the risk of fluctuating rates. Consistent Payment – Your payment amount and schedule will be the same every month, making it easier to remember due dates. Plus, timely payments and debt reduction may improve your credit score.

New members of Proponent Federal Credit Union can enjoy a special rate of 5.99% APR*. Loans are available for up to $20,000 for qualified applicants, and we’ll waive the $25 application fee.

