Finding strength, friendship, and healing at Job Haines Home

After a sudden fall at a local restaurant left her with a broken leg, Lolita Schrader faced months of immobility and uncertainty. But when it came time to start her rehabilitation journey, the choice was clear.

“I had heard wonderful things about Job Haines Home from people at my church,” she said. “It came highly recommended, so I decided to see for myself.”

She arrived at Job Haines Home on March 28, moving into a shared room with a view — one that became unexpectedly comforting. “I love being able to see the Job Haines Home van come and go and watch the staff arrive for their shifts. It feels alive and welcoming.”

Her goal was simple: regain strength in her leg so she could walk again — a task that once felt far off, but is now firmly within reach. “I’m almost there. Just one more month of work to go,” she shared with a hopeful smile.

But recovery is about more than just physical progress — it’s also about the people who help you get there.

“The care here is excellent,” she said. “The physical therapy is great. The aides, the social workers — they’re all really good. They treat you with dignity, and you can tell they care about what they do.”

While she enjoys a quiet routine — meals in the dining room, solo time in her room, and weekly movie nights — one of the biggest surprises of her stay has been the friendships she’s formed. “I usually keep to myself,” she said, “but I’ve made friends here. Eleanor Mahasky is one of my favorites. She’s in her 90s and recently broke her wrist. I visit her in the evenings to keep her company. We’ve had many meaningful conversations together.”

When asked what “compassionate care” means to her, she didn’t hesitate: “It means being treated like a person, not a number. Being spoken to with kindness. That’s exactly what I’ve experienced here.”

Now in the assisted living area, she’s looking ahead with confidence — walking more, feeling stronger, and grateful for the community that helped her through one of her most challenging times.

To the staff at Job Haines Home, she has one message: “Keep up the great work.”

And to anyone considering short-term rehab or respite care, her advice is simple: “Come here. You’ll be in good hands.”