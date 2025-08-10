Firefighter is in boxing championships

An East Orange firefighter, who is an amateur boxer, has been invited to compete in the Women’s International Boxing Championships later this month.

Armonee Wright, who joined the East Orange Fire Department in 2024 after graduating from the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, will be in Houston for the championships from Aug. 29-31.

Wright, 26, is considered a rising star and has been ranked number one in her class in New Jersey and number 19 nationally. Last December, she was invited to the National Amateur Boxing Championships in Richmond, Va., after winning the Women’s Novice gold medal in Lafayette, La.

“On behalf of our entire city, I am excited to celebrate and recognize Armonee Wright as she pursues her dream of becoming a champion — both inside and outside the ring,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “As a firefighter, Armonee is courageous and selfless with the heart of a warrior, bringing that same drive, perseverance and determination into the boxing ring. She is not just a great fighter; she is a role model for every young person in our city, showing us that with grit and dedication, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. We wish her the best of luck!”

Green also had praise for the Safe Haven Police Athletic League Boxing program, where Wright has trained.

“It is a powerful institution built on the principles of mentorship, discipline, and community. The coaches and police officers involved are not just teaching boxing; they are teaching life,” Green said. “By investing in our youth through programs like P.A.L., we are investing in the future of our city and empowering our next generation of leaders.”

A gofundme page has been created to help Wright with expenses for the trip to Houston. To donate, contact Wright’s coach, Bashir McEachern, at 973-851-6899 or email at bashirtrains@gmail.com.