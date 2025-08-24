First female director of the DPW is hired

EAST ORANGE — The city has its first female director of public works.

Mayor Ted R. Green announced the appointment of Elizabeth A. Collins and she was confirmed by the East Orange City Council on Monday, Aug. 11 during the regular City Council meeting.

Collins brings 30 years of multidisciplinary experience in construction project management, engineering, and public works leadership to her new role. As a certified public works manager (CPWM) and seasoned executive, she has successfully delivered complex, high-value infrastructure and capital improvement projects across municipal, state, and federal sectors, according to a press release from the city.

“We are ecstatic about the confirmation of Elizabeth Collins as our city’s first female director of Public Works. Her extensive expertise will be invaluable as we work to enhance and modernize our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “She is a no-nonsense, forward thinker who has the vision to meet the diverse needs of our community and to pave the way for our sustainable growth.”

As director, Collins oversees a department of 132 employees, including engineering, operations, and maintenance divisions, serving a community of approximately 80,000 residents. She is responsible for managing 84 miles of roadway, eight public parks, and the city’s East Orange Golf Course in Short Hills, as well as spearheading strategic initiatives aligned with mayoral priorities. Her leadership is marked by a commitment to operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure resilience.

“I am deeply honored to break barriers in my beloved City of East Orange. I want to thank Mayor Green and his team for their trust and belief in me to lead the Department of Public Works. The DPW team is the backbone of this city, and I am proud to work alongside them. This confirmation marks a historic milestone as I become the first woman and the first Black woman to hold this title in this great city. This is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am committed to upholding the legacy of my elders and all those who came before me,” said Collins. “With my team, we will do amazing things for our community, and I hope to inspire a future where every young girl can see herself in a position of leadership.”

Throughout her career, Collins has led a wide range of initiatives, including roadway reconstruction, stormwater management projects consisting of micro-tunneling for storm water control at major airports, implementing best management practices for stormwater in urban environments, high-end corporate commercial LEED-certified interior and core-and-shell construction projects throughout New York City, ADA accessibility upgrades, clean energy developments, and emergency communications infrastructure, the release said.

She is well respected for her solution-driven leadership, expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments, and ability to foster strong collaboration among government officials, design teams, contractors, and community stakeholders, the release said.

Collins holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master of science in engineering from the University of Alabama. She has also earned certifications in emergency crisis communication, municipal leadership, and a master of public administration from Rutgers Business School.