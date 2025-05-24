Flags flying to honor our heroes

WEST ORANGE — The third annual West Orange Rotary “Flags for Heroes” Project was recognized in a brief ceremony at West Orange High School on May 15.

As residents drive along Pleasant Valley Way, they will see 100 American flags flying in front of West Orange High and Kelly Elementary schools. These flags are part of the “Flags for Heroes” initiative spearheaded by West Orange Rotary with cooperation from the West Orange School District, and they stand to recognize the leaders, neighbors, and veterans who have gone above and beyond to inspire and serve others.

The Flags for Heroes project can currently be found in 15 states, with over 350 clubs and organizations recognizing their heroes. On each flag, a medallion is attached with the honorees’ names and their donors.

Retired West Orange Superintendent of Schools and Rotarian Jerry Tarnoff welcomed guests, including Mayor Susan McCartney, WOHS Principal Oscar Guerrero, Kelly Principal David Marion, several West Orange Rotary members, and the Kelly Fifth Grade chorus. He went on to thank local businesses and individuals for their support of the project, which will remain on display through May 30 in front of Kelly Elementary and West Orange High Schools.

Brief comments by Marion, Rotary President Shantel Hicks, and retired Air Force Major Joseph Marchesini followed. The AFJROTC demonstrated the rich tradition of how to unfold and fold the flag while a history of the Flag and its symbolism was read. Red represents hardiness and valor, white represents purity and innocence, and blue signifies vigilance, perseverance, and justice.

“The West Orange Rotary Club is a service club that supports local, state and international projects throughout the world,” began Hicks.

“Today is our official ceremony for our Flags for Heroes Project. 15 states with over 350 clubs and organizations in the United States sponsor this project to recognize heroes who may be teachers, doctors, policemen, firemen, family members, and military men and women, as well as other heroes who have earned the respect and admiration of those who believe they should be recognized and honored for who they are and what they have done,” she said.

“We would like to thank the West Orange High School ROTC for partnering with the West Orange Rotary Club on this meaningful community project. We would also like to thank Michael Cimmino, School District Buildings and Grounds Director and Michael Calderara, Head Custodian at West Orange High School for taking care of the logistics for preparing the flag display,” Hicks said.

Marchesini recognized Cadet Leslie Tamay, who was named the top AFJROTC cadet out of 32 schools in New Jersey and New York.

“I cant tell you how many people stop me, and not just people from West Orange, but from other towns, and they say ‘I drove by your school, and it’s beautiful looking at all those flags.’ It puts a huge smile on my face,” Marion said.