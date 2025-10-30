October 30, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield candidates for mayor and council make their cases

Bloomfield candidates for mayor and council make their cases

October 30, 2025
Bloomfield Board of Education candidates

Bloomfield Board of Education candidates

October 30, 2025
Grandparents go back to school BLM-Grandparents2

Grandparents go back to school

October 22, 2025
Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge GR-History Talk3-C

Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

EC-Whiskey Glass-C

Wine, Whiskey and Cigars

Editor October 30, 2025 2

Bloomfield candidates for mayor and council make their cases

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 5

Bloomfield Board of Education candidates

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 6
WO-Homecoming22-C

WOHS selects ‘Homecoming Royalty’

Cynthia Cumming October 22, 2025 27
IRV-Child raped-C

Man is convicted of raping 10-year old

Editor October 22, 2025 34
BLM-Grandparents2

Grandparents go back to school

Daniel Jackovino October 22, 2025 35

LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs FOOT-NHS13 1

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season FOOT-GR peewee 2

Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season

October 30, 2025
Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season FOOT-BEL-Nov19 3

Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season

October 29, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals

October 29, 2025

You may have missed

GR-Halloween Block1

Forest Avenue owns Halloween

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 1
EC-Whiskey Glass-C

Wine, Whiskey and Cigars

Editor October 30, 2025 2

Bloomfield candidates for mayor and council make their cases

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 5

Bloomfield Board of Education candidates

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 6