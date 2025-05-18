Gala celebrates Aftercare Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A gala, for the Aftercare Program taking place daily at Carteret Elementary School, was held at Oakeside Cultural Center on Thursday, May 8.

It was the third annual gala although the program, for special education K-8 children, has been active for more than 25 years.

According to Gladys Navas, a Carteret paraprofessional who is the program coordinator, the program is in session Monday to Friday, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and is a partnership between the Bloomfield Recreation Department and the Bloomfield Board of Education.

“The program is for district and out-of-district children,” Navas said, “and they all are residents. As of right now, there are 18 students. We don’t want too many because then they couldn’t be given what they need. Maybe people don’t know about the program, but we’ve been doing it for a long time. Principal Baltz asked me to do it when he was principal at the middle school. It’s a very structured program.”

Navas explained that the children are taught art on Monday and Thursday; dance on Tuesday; cooking or yoga, a half-year each, on Wednesday, and Friday is gym day. Activities take place in one classroom.

“Our first goal is to assist the children with their homework,” she said. “We do that the first hour, with a snack.”

The children are also taken on field trips.

“We go apple picking to Long Meadow Farm, in Long Valley, every year and this Friday we’re going to Medieval Times,” she continued. “We’re also going to Seaside Heights. The kids love this the most. We go to Casino Pier and they’re given free rides and games.”

There is a monthly fee for the Aftercare Program, Navas said, based on the number of school days Carteret is open.

The program has been located in a number of places over the years, Baltz said.

“It was once held at the Bloomfield Recreation Department, in the Civic Center, and then it went to Watsessing Elementary School and now we landed at Cartertet,” he said. “I was part of the initial planning and start-up of the program. Robin Sims, who has since passed away, was a member of the Recreation Commission and was instrumental in the start up of this program.”

The program, he said, has increased dramatically in the number of participants, activities and events, and that was a direct reflection of “Ms. Gladys.”

“Our families love her and trust her,” he said.

Navas said she was asked to join the Aftercare Program because she had worked with special needs children attending summer camp for years.

“This program is not baby sitting,” she said. “We work with the kids and parents are really happy. But most important for us is that we provide what the children need. We want to see them succeed because there’s no limit for them. Some kids have been in the program since kindergarten and now they are in eighth grade.”

Baltz said the program’s goal is to develop and promote self-esteem in the children.

“All students struggle in one area or another such as academically, socially and behaviorally,” he said. ”We try to teach our students strategies to better deal with difficult situations and in turn foster increased self esteem.”

The gala was well-attended with families crowding tables inside the mansion with more room on the porch. There was a deejay and a dance, featuring Aftercare children, was performed. Dinner was salad, baked ziti, sausage and peppers, and breaded chicken fillet; soft drinks, coffee and a cannoli cake.