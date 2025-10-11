Getting ready for the World Cup

William Squires recently acquired a new title.

He has been named chief venues and operations officer for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup New York New Jersey Host Committee. The long-time South Orange resident and Columbia High School Hall of Fame inductee currently living in West Orange will be responsible for the strategic planning, execution, and management of all aspects related to FIFA World Cup 2026 match venues and operations within the New York and New Jersey region.

The New York New Jersey Host Committee works directly with FIFA to oversee facility and venue preparations, matchday operations, and logistics, with a goal of ensuring a seamless FIFA World Cup 2026.

Squires said it’s estimated that 3 billion people worldwide will watch the final match scheduled for MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026. Tickets have just begun to go on sale.

Growing up in South Orange, Squires got introduced to the world of sports at a young age. His father took him to New York Yankees and New York Giants games.

“I played baseball at a very young age,” said Squires. “If I didn’t play baseball, I don’t know where I’d be today. I became an avid sports fan as a little boy and as a young man.”

Squires says he engaged in sports because his coaches in Little League and high school provided him with excellent guidance. “Like any other kid, you want to play in a professional sport. I was pretty good. I was good in Little League. I pursued my love.”

Playing on the baseball team at Columbia High School in South Orange, West Orange was their biggest rival. However, now that he lives in West Orange, he and his family are very happy. “It’s been a great place to live,” he said.

Squires graduated from Columbia High School in 1971. His baseball coach encouraged him to apply to the Naval Academy.

He became a naval aviator upon graduation and left active duty after 12 years, spending another 12 years in the Naval Reserves, retiring as a commander.

Squires also worked with the Yankees as the director of Stadium Operations, assistant general manager of Stadium Operations at Giants Stadium, and the opening general manager for ESPN Wide World of Sports.

In 1999, he was hired by the Cleveland Browns to open Cleveland Browns Stadium and worked as the stadium manager. A year later, he was asked to return to Giants Stadium to serve as the vice president/general manager.

Then, in 2002, Squires opened The Right Stuff Consulting, Inc., a consulting firm that focuses on sports and entertainment facilities and events management.

Squires doesn’t have a website. He doesn’t advertise.

“I don’t need it,” he said. “Everything I do is word of mouth.”

When people hear about Squires’ background and all the experience he has had in the sports industry, he says it’s fun and it’s unique, but the most important thing in his life was serving his country.

“That will always be the special thing I did,” he said. “The Naval Academy was extremely challenging, but it prepared me for life. It set me up for success.”

Every day when Squires wakes up, his goal is to make a difference.

“I’ve been in this industry for 38 years,” he said. “I absolutely love it.”

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry