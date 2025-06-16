Glen Ridge High School junior is recognized by U.S. Congress

A 17-year-old junior at Glen Ridge High School, has been awarded the U.S. Congressional Bronze Medal, one of the highest civilian honors for youth presented by the United States Congress.

John Leone earned this national recognition through his volunteer work, including efforts with Athletes for Good, a student-led organization he co-founded with fellow student Kieran Leiber and guided by teacher and head lacrosse coach Anthony Sicoli.

The club unites student-athletes to serve at local senior citizen homes, organize charitable fundraising events, and mentor younger students.

“John is a powerful example of how young people can make a real difference,” said Superintendent Kyle Arlington. “His commitment to service reflects the kind of humane, community-minded work our world needs more of.”

Leone spent nearly two years working toward this milestone and plans to continue his progress with the goal of ultimately earning the program’s highest distinction: the Gold Medal.

He will be formally presented with the Bronze Medal by a local member of Congress upon its arrival from the U.S. Mint in Washington, D.C. Leone said he hopes to work more closely with his school’s administration and football coach, Chris Strumolo, to expand Athletes for Good to Weequahic High School in Newark and other schools across the region.

“Sports bring people together and when we support each other everyone benefits,” Leone said. “My parents always say, a rising tide lifts all boats and I’ve seen that happen, it’s a great thing to watch.”

Beyond his community service, Leone is a varsity athlete, playing both lacrosse and football. His dedication on the field reflects the same discipline and leadership he brings to his service work. He recently committed to play Division II lacrosse at Rollins College in Florida, where he will begin his collegiate journey in the fall of 2026.

The U.S. Congressional Award program was established by Congress in 1979 and recognizes initiative, service, and achievement in young Americans. The Bronze Medal represents hundreds of hours of community service, personal development, physical fitness, and goal setting.