Gov. Murphy signs driver ed bill

MAPLEWOOD – Gov. Phil Murphy was in Maplewood last week to sign a bill that will add requirements to driver education and testing about sharing the road with pedestrians and cyclists.

“By expanding driver’s education and testing to include more safeguards for pedestrians and cyclists, we are fostering a new generation of informed, responsible drivers,” Murphy said. “This law helps prevent senseless tragedy and furthers our commitment to building a stronger, safer Garden State.”

The law requires that both driver’s education curriculum and the driver’s examination include information about a driver’s responsibilities when approaching a pedestrian operating a bicycle or personal conveyance, as well as the associated penalties for failing to comply with these responsibilities.

The signing ceremony was held near the Gazebo on Springfield Avenue and among those in attendance was Maplewood Middle School student Cate Schoenborn who was on her way to school when she was struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Prospect Street last fall.

Cate’s father, Scott Schoenborn, accompanied her to the event and spoke about how long it took Cate to recover and the importance of the legislation.

“As parents we want to make sure our children are safe walking to school,” Schoenborn said. “I’m encouraged by the actions of the state legislature.”

Also in attendance was Sunil Badlani, a West Orange resident whose son was killed by a car while walking and who founded the Nikhil Badlani Foundation, which advocates for pedestrian safety. The foundation has an advisory board made up of students who advocated for the bill, speaking before the state legislature in Trenton.

“We’ve already lost far too many lives to crashes between drivers and cyclists,” said Burhaan Khurram, vice president of the West Orange Nikhil Badlani Youth Advisory Board. “With this new law, we take a step toward change. By including comprehensive training and testing on these issues, we have the chance to reduce tragedies, to protect pedestrians and cyclists alike, and to build a safer, more responsible driving culture in New Jersey.”

Sunil Badlani said he was happy to see the law signed.

“It’s long overdue,” Badlani said. “I hope these things are remedied in the future and in the future if you pass anything safety related, it goes right into the manual.”

His wife, Sangeeta Badlani, who also created Families for Safe Streets NJ and is a co-founder of the Vision Zero NJ Alliance, was in New Delhi and unable to attend the event but in a prepared statement said that the legislation will save lives.

“By ensuring that driver education and testing emphasize the responsibility drivers have when passing pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users, we are sending a clear message: safety must come first,” she said. “As a mother who lost a child to traffic violence, I know all too well the pain that comes when that responsibility is ignored. I’m grateful to the lawmakers who listened to our voices and to the young advocates who helped make this bill a reality. Together, we are changing the culture of driving in New Jersey—one law at a time.”

Earlier this year, Murphy established the Target Zero Commission – a 13-member group charged with identifying and implementing strategies to eliminate serious roadway injuries and fatalities in the state by 2040.

From 2023 to 2024, traffic fatalities increased by 14%. This overall increase was largely due to a 36% increase in pedestrian fatalities. As of this month, traffic fatalities are down 17% and pedestrian fatalities are down 31% compared to the same time period last year, according to a press release from the state.

“With the signing of this bill, the MVC (Motor Vehicle Commission) will place added emphasis on drivers sharing the road with pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable road users in our driver manual and driver testing,” said Latrecia Littles-Floyd, acting chief administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission. “It’s crucial for drivers to exercise caution and vigilance whenever they’re behind the wheel. By cultivating careful driving and passing practices, we aim to make our roads safer for everyone. Let’s all commit to driving responsibly and protecting each other.”