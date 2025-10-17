Health fair lets seniors see what’s available

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — Seniors got a free lunch and a chance to hear from local health care providers at a lunch last week held by three local business organizations.

Alliance Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center hosted the event that was organized by the Irvington Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District, the Irvington Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Oranges.

“This is an event we do every year,” said Lorena Loayza, executive director of First Team Management which works with ISABID. “It’s open to the whole community but our special guests are Irvington Seniors.”

About three dozen seniors were at the event and had the opportunity to hear from exhibitors including CareWell Health Medical Center, MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity), Drug Works Pharmacy, dentist Dr. Thomas M. Pantich, and several others.

There were also gift bags and giveaways including sunglasses, dental items, various toiletries, pens and other items.

Theresa Pardalis, of Alliance Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, said Alliance likes to host events like the Health Fair so that members of the community can visit and become familiar with the facility on 40th Street.

“We try to soak ourselves in the community,” Pardalis said.

