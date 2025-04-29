Holy Trinity Episcopal Church needs help from the community

WEST ORANGE — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church has been a mainstay in the community since 1907 but what was once a packed church has given way to the drop in religious attendance, and its outreaches: the Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry, Christine’s Soup Kitchen, and the Thrift Shop, are struggling.

Financial donations to the church and food pantry are down and both are experiencing deficits, while food pantry and soup kitchen distributions are way up – again. The Thrift Shop has also experienced a decline in shoppers while the church has depended on it to raise a third of its yearly expenses.

“We are extremely grateful to our neighbors in the West Orange community,” said Food Pantry Administrator Cynthia Cumming, “but just as life has become more expensive for all of us as Americans, so too are the expenses to keep the church and its outreaches going.”

In particular, the Thrift Shop could use the support of the community. Open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there are bargains to be had. From clothes, shoes, jewelry, handbags, kitchen essentials, home goods, gift items, toys, and more, there is something for everyone. New items are being added each week and it’s definitely worth the trip to stop by and see what’s there. There are vintage treasures to be found as well, including designer labels and crystal.

More than 150 lunches are distributed each Saturday from 12 noon to 1 pm. .via Christine’s Kitchen, where rotating groups bring in the food for distribution. The food pantry serves 200 families a week on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until the food runs out.

For additional information on how to help, contact Food Pantry Administrator Cynthia Cumming at heidlercumming@ aol.com and visit the website at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.