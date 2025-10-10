This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Irvington High School celebrated Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 4. The annual tradition saw the marching band, lower left, perform at half time of the football game against Livingston High School and the announcement of the Homecoming Court, pictured above, and the king and queen. The court included Aamil Muhammad, Aliana Rodriguez, Collins Harvey, Sandy Fieffe, Jamir Howell, Grace Chino, Reginald Augustin and Lourdelyn Joseph. Joseph, below center with Augustin, got a cheer from the crowd after she did a spontaneous cartwheel following the announcement that she and Augustin had been named homecoming queen and king. The football team played a close game with Livingston but wound up on the losing end of a 28-19 score. The loss puts the team at 3-3 with three games left in the regular season.

