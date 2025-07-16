Howard University Alumni holding Golf Scholarship Tournament

ORANGE — The Howard University alumni clubs of Central and North New Jersey and Greater New York City have set their annual Golf Scholarship Tournament for Monday, July 21, at Knickerbocker Country Club in Tenafly.

The signature event brings together alumni, business leaders and community members to raise funds for scholarships benefiting students in the region, according to a press release from the organization.

Beginning at noon, attendees can look forward to a day on the green featuring golf clinics for all skill levels; a cigar lounge; a silent auction with exclusive items; premium cognac tastings; on-site chair massages; followed by an awards ceremony and a lively cocktail hour. Tickets are available for golfers and non-golfers alike, with individual and foursome packages, plus options to participate in specific activities throughout the day, the release said.

“We’re proud to once again co-host the Golf Scholarship Tournament with the Greater New York City club,” said Anthony Winston, president of the Howard University Alumni Club of Central and North New Jersey. “Students often face unexpected financial challenges during their academic journeys, and we want to make sure those needs don’t stand in the way of their success. This tournament is how our alumni and broader community show up to help make that possible.”

The event engages local partners with a multigenerational network of HBCU graduates and professionals. Sponsorship tiers—from Bison Supporter to Title Sponsor—and vendor opportunities are still available, the release said.

“Howard University alumni know the value of community, and that extends beyond our campus,” said Melissa Estrado, Howard University Alumni Association Region I chair and interim president of the Greater New York City club. “Our annual partnership with the Central and North New Jersey club, alongside businesses and community leaders, strengthens our collective ability to support students. Together, we’re deepening ties to invest in the next generation of Bison scholars from New Jersey and New York City.”

Last year, the tournament raised $65,000. HUAC-CNNJ serves alumni across 11 New Jersey counties: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren. In partnership with HUAC-GNYC—which represents the five boroughs—these clubs work in concert to empower students pursuing academic and leadership excellence.

To register or learn about sponsorship and vendor opportunities, visit huacgolf.com.