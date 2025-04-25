I-280 westbound ramp from Orange Street closed

The I-280 westbound ramp from Orange Street is scheduled to be closed starting Friday, April 25, for approximately nine days as a bridge deck replacement project advances in Newark,.

Beginning at 9 p.m., the I-280 westbound ramp from Orange Street is scheduled to be closed and detoured to reconstruct the ramp. The closure and detour are expected to remain in place for nine days. The following detour will be in place:

Motorists wishing to use the Orange Street ramp to I-280 westbound will be directed to turn onto 1 st Street southbound

Street southbound

Turn right onto the ramp to I-280 westbound

The $31.7 million federally funded project will replace the I-280 westbound bridge decks on the 10-span viaduct that goes over the NJ TRANSIT tracks, Orange Street and 1st Street in Newark, Essex County.

The project includes substructure repairs, replacing bearings, repairing structural steel, and repainting portions of the bridge. In addition, the existing retaining wall on the ramp from 1st Street to I-280 westbound will be replaced to allow for three through lanes on I-280 westbound beyond the bridge.

Two new overhead sign structures also will be installed over I-280. The project was designed to advance in stages to minimize impact on motorists. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

Variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.