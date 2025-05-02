Inaugural 5k run fundraiser promotes confidence, strength

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The inaugural Marshall Elementary School 5k race was held Sunday, April 27, starting and ending in Grove Park in South Orange. Before the 5k, a one mile Fun Run, pictured right, attracted a herd of kids and some adults who were cheered on by school mascot Hootie the Owl.

The goals for the run included fostering confidence, resilience, and a stronger, healthier community while also fundraising for the Marshall Elementary School PTA. About $5,900 was raised, which will go towards school supplies and the book fair among other things A total of 226 people participated with about 131 running in the 5k and 133 in the one mile fun run.

“We had a lot of parents with their kids,” said Tory Somers of the PTA. “It was a lot of fun.” Carson Peterson, of South Orange, pictured below center right, won the 5k, finishing in 19 minutes and 47 seconds, while Samantha Banker, of South Orange, below left, was the top female finisher with a time of 20 minutes and 40 seconds.