Irvington man sentenced for assaulting ex-girlfriend outside her East Orange home

An Irvington man pleaded guilty to charges that will send him to prison for 10 years for assaulting his former girlfriend.

The plea was entered in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 6, in which Frantzky Alcindor, 30, of Irvington, waited outside the home of Carine Louis, 25, of East Orange and attacked her, according to a press release from Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Alcindor slashed the victim twice in the neck before fleeing the scene. He was also charged with criminal restraint related to a prior incident involving the same victim on Sept. 30, during which he allegedly detained her against her will following an argument.

The defendant pled guilty on June 30, to second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint.

“We are hopeful that this plea deal will restore a sense of safety and stability for the victim and will emphasize the importance of holding offenders accountable for their actions,” Assistant Prosecutor Mattison Monteleone said. “We will continue to fight for the rights of domestic violence victims and make sure they are heard and protected.”

Alcindor returns to court for sentencing on Sept. 5. He will serve 10 years in New Jersey State Prison to run concurrent to the five-year sentence for the criminal restraint charge.

Under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, the defendant must serve 85% of the 10-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

Monteleone tried the case before Judge Harold W. Fullilove Jr.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.