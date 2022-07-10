Irvington mayor, council members begin new terms

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and incumbent council members President Renee Burgess, Charnette Frederic and October Hudley celebrated being reelected and began their new terms on Friday, July 1.

Celebrating with family and peers at Transcend Worship Center in Irvington, the mayor congratulated the at large council members, his running mates, on their reelection. The council members and Vauss were lawfully sworn in for their new terms earlier in the day at Irvington Town Hall.

Remarking on his close relationship with his longtime running mates and their commitment to Irvington, Vauss said he owed the victory, as well as past victories, to the team he has cultivated with the three women.

“To my team! I tell people all the time that I was smart enough to run with three dynamic women. That’s how I got elected,” Vauss said. “This has been a journey since we started this in 2014, and we haven’t stopped yet. But it takes more than that. It takes a team.”

Vauss and the incumbent councilwomen were reelected to their positions back in May, when they were overwhelmingly supported by voters, trumping challengers in landslide victories across the ballot.

At the event, Vauss outlined his aspirations for the near future, which include refurbishments to local baseball and soccer fields, as well as the building of a new community center in Irvington, though few specific details were given for the projects.

In his speech, Vauss also acknowledged challenges faced by the township, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and made allusions to future obstacles, such as the looming economic downturn. But he said he was confident in the township’s ability to weather the storm as it had done many times before.

“I can guarantee you one thing: If we meet all of these challenges together, no one can stop us,” Vauss said.

The mayor then thanked individuals who had helped not only in his reelection, but in the township as a whole, calling on members of the police and fire departments, public works employees and others to stand and receive thanks from the crowd. He said that it took a lot of effort to serve the community, and he commended all those who have a hand in making the town run smoothly.

Burgess expressed similar ideas, invoking her mantra of “one team, one dream,” and invited the crowd to join in with a call and response.

“It truly is a blessing to be here. I live in a great town; I work with a great team; I serve a great mayor, and an almighty God,” Burgess said. “We work together stronger as one.”

At the ceremony, the three women placed their hands together on a single Bible and performed the oath of office simultaneously, a literal demonstration of their unity.

Frederic, a Haitian immigrant, used her speech to touch on the journey she has been on during her nearly 10 years serving the township of Irvington. She said she wanted to make the town a better place for her son and show him that immigrants can make positive changes in their communities.

“I will continue to make the needs of Irvington residents my priority. They are the ears and eyes to hold me and the administration accountable to have a cleaner and safer community,” Frederic said. “Together we are powerful.”

Reflecting on the pandemic, and the township’s resilience in the face of adversity, Hudley spoke to the strength of will of the council in bettering the community.

“As a township we have experienced many challenges during the pandemic,” Hudley said. “Mayor Vauss, my colleagues and myself all share the same passion for the township and continue to work toward the common goals of making Irvington clean and safe.”

The ceremony concluded with lively song and dance to celebrate the term to come for the councilwomen and the mayor.

Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss