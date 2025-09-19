Irvington remembers Sept. 11

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — The township held its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance outside fire department headquarters in Civic Square, remembering those lost that day and paying tribute to first responders currently working to keep residents safe.

“Twenty-four years ago today, our nation changed forever,” said Irvington Fire Department Capt. Danny Cruz, who was the host for the event.

Cruz talked about the 2,977 people who died that day and made a special note of the 343 firefighters who were among them.

“As a firefighter, I know the risks we face when we put on our uniforms but on that day, those people gave their all, climbing the stairs in those towers,” Cruz said, speaking of the firefighters who went into the towers to fight the fire as others were fleeing the building. “Our duty now is simple, never forget.”

An invocation was given by Pastor Jerry Smith of the Transcend Worship Center in Irvington.

“It was you (God) who brought us through it,” Smith said in his prayer.

Students from Irvington High School sang the national anthem and the colors were presented by members of the Irvington High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp, who were out in force at the event.

Fire Chief Antonio Gary spoke, thanking the mayor and council for holding the event, and remembering the 10 Irvington firefighters who went to New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, to help with the rescue and recovery efforts after the attack.

“It’s important we remember the 2,977 people that were lost, 57 of them were Essex County residents and some from Irvington,” Gary said. “God bless the members of the Public Safety Department, thank you for what you do.”

Mayor Tony Vauss spoke, praising the members of the audience who turned out for the event and thanking the township’s first responders.

“It’s important to remember that while we are in homes, our beds, they are out there,” said Vauss, who also praised the families of the first responders.

Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley spoke, remembering how she went to work that day and saw firefighters gathering and gearing up to go in to New York to help.

“Their first thought was to go and do what they could,” she said.

Council Member Orlander Glen Vick said he always feels emotional on Sept. 11 and he made a point of thanking firefighters and police officers.

“When others are running away, they are going into it,” he said.

Council Member Darlene Brown reminisced about how the country came together after the attacks.

“On that day, the world was united and my prayer is we unite again like we did then,” Brown said. “Stay blessed.”

Council Member Tony Vauss Jr. also spoke about the pride he felt on that day when he found out that Irvington firefighters were among those participating in the recovery and rescue effort.

“I’m glad to honor our firefighters, police officers and veterans and I get to say thank you for your service,” Vauss Jr. said.

Mayor Vauss spoke again, noting that many of the seniors in the audience had lived through many difficult events, including the fight for civil rights and several wars.

“It’s important to recognize and be mindful of where we are and where we want to go,” Vauss said.

Retired Master Sgt. Sherlock Grant, who is part of the Irvington High School JROTC program, was the featured speaker. He spoke about how freedom was under attack that day and of the victims who were moms, dads, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles.

“Thousands of lives suddenly ended by a despicable act of terror,” Grant said, later concluding with how people came together after the attacks.

“In the face of such tragedy, we saw the best of humanity,” Grant said.

Pastor Smith returned to the podium to close the service with a benediction.

“Thank God for what our eyes have seen and what our ears have heard,” Smith said. “Let what we have been through cause us to never forget.”

