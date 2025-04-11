JESPY House clients write, speak against possible Medicaid cuts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

JESPY House clients spoke up Thursday and sat down and wrote about the pain that cuts to Medicaid would cause them.

“JESPY House provides so many programs that will be cut,” said Audrey Winkler, executive director of JESPY House. “The actions we take tonight will matter. Nowadays, we all get emails which can easily be deleted? But what if we got a whole pile of postcards?”

Clients and supporters got together Thursday for a postcard writing campaign to protest possible cuts in Medicaid funding. The signed postcards were to be mailed to New Jersey’s federal delegation, urging them to protect Medicaid from cuts.

Lowered Medicaid funding will greatly impact the availability of services that are essential to the lives of JESPY clients. Many clients require and depend upon services like mental health and community-based supports, residential living programs, day habilitation, and employment services.

“Cuts to Medicaid affects everyone,” said South Orange Councilwoman Summer Jones, who was at the event.

While people wrote postcards, JESPY House clients took turns speaking into a microphone, talking about how cuts would impact them.

Brian said he was concerned he would not be able to live independently anymore; Hillary said she has autism and is worried she’ll end up homeless without Medicaid.

“I’d be deeply affected,” Hillary said. “We rely on it. I’m autistic. It gets me all my medications I need. I’m asking it to be kept alive. It’s crucial.”

Deb said she has obsessive compulsive disorder and a panic disorder. “It would devastate me to lose funding,” she said. “The supports I get from JESPY House, I can have a great quality of life. JESPY has a fabulous recreation program I am a part of. It provides us with wonderful activities on the weekend, and weekend trips. We have a community dinner every Friday night where I meet my friends. They help me with challenges on the job. I am proud of what I do. I am able to live independently in the community. I absolutely love JESPY community and South Orange. Losing Medicaid would destroy my life.”

Mitchell Rottenstreich, director of operations at JESPY House, said that Medicaid is vital.

“It’s also a health insurance for many of our clients,” he said. “It’s not a privilege. It’s something everyone is entitled to.”

JESPY House client, Mike, said, “There are things people in Washington don’t understand and don’t care about.”

Suki Shikiar, JESPY House Board Member, said, “The people’s voices need to be heard.”

Sonya Kimble-Ellis, senior media and communications specialist, said that JESPY House staff and clients, reached out to members of Congress including Corey Booker, Tom Kean Jr., Mikie Sherrill, Jefferson Van Drew, and Josh Gottheimer.

South-Orange based JESPY House is a non-profit organization that has supported adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for more than 45 years. Clients, age 18 and up, are guided in various areas along their journey to independence and leading fulfilling lives. JESPY’s philosophy is to promote self-direction, choice, and independent community living. Clients come from across the country to build lives in a community they can call their own.

JESPY continuously advocates for the rights of those with disabilities; works to increase public awareness surrounding disability issues and concerns; and disseminates essential information and support to assist clients and their families in making informed choices about their lives and their future.

To learn more about JESPY House, visit: https://jespyhouse.org/