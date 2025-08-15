Joan Hussey announces run for mayor

Joan Hussey, who describes herself as a longtime Bloomfield activist, has announced that she is running for mayor as an independent candidate in the Nov. 4 election.

“Voters are sick and tired of uncompetitive election after uncompetitive election,” Hussey said. “They are not healthy for democracy in Essex County or New Jersey. With this campaign we hope to model a way to win without the $212,375 vendors and individuals contributed last year to elect Jenny Mundell interim mayor.”

Hussey said that “municipal and county officials all too often rely on political contributions from vendors to buy their offices.

“That’s why I’m calling for an independent audit of all township contracts,” she said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “Taxpayers have a right to know who is getting the job done according to the contracts specs, how many were extended past the original deadlines and which contracts we’re on the hook for solely based on political connections.”

Hussey said there is an exceptionally well qualified advisory committee in place to provide input on flooding in the township.

“I intend to ensure their solutions are heard, debated and implemented,” Hussey said.

Hussey cited some of the challenges facing the township, including affordable day care, abandoned school properties and transitioning to clean renewable energy and said decisions should be “made in the best interest of Bloomfield, not some political clique.”

Hussey’s resume describes her as a Bloomfield resident since 2013, a community organizer for Input into New Build 224 Broad Street and an organizer for the American Federation of Teachers and The New Jersey College Council.

She has also volunteered for the campaigns of Mikie Sherrill in 2022; Andy Kim’s campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024; Sue Altman’s campaign for New Jersey District 7 in 2024; Bloomfield Interim Mayor Ted Gamble in the 2024 Primary; the Steve Fulop for governor campaign; and for Bloomfield Democrats for Change 2025.