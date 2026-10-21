Last call for fresh produce! 

October 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Local men who love to sing find their voice at the Maplewood Glee Club MAP-glee club-C

Local men who love to sing find their voice at the Maplewood Glee Club

October 14, 2026 90
South Orange couple launches new children’s series  SO-chicky bawk bawk2-C

South Orange couple launches new children’s series 

October 7, 2026 132
CHS alumnus revisits SOMA through debut novel SO-michael j iantosca-C

CHS alumnus revisits SOMA through debut novel

September 30, 2026 187
2026 Komen North Jersey ‘More Than Pink Walk’ aims to end breast cancer WO-more than pink walk1-C

2026 Komen North Jersey ‘More Than Pink Walk’ aims to end breast cancer

September 23, 2026 221

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title CROSS-WO SEC champs1 1

West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title

October 20, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary Dayvin Bixel-Burman. Bloomfield defeated East Orange 25-20, 25-13 on Sept. 28 2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary

October 21, 2026 11
East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime FOOT-EOvIHS35 3

East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime

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East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball team clinches Super Essex Conference divisional title G-VOLLEY-EO SEC champs 4

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