Last call for fresh produce! 

SOUTH ORANGE — The South Orange Downtown Farmers Market’s last day of the season is Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Taking place in the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan St.), right in the heart of South Orange Downtown, the market runs from June through October. This was their 35th season.

In addition to fresh, local produce, there’s also artisan bread, homemade pickles, cold-pressed juices, baked goods, grab and go lunch and dinner options, and much more.

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Vendors include Alstede Farms, Ashea Natural Body Products, Grandma Emma’s, Hoffman Bread, Jackie’s Juice, Pickles Olives Etc., Rose & Ruth’s Small Batch Spices, Stony Hill Farms, Cruzanusvi BBQ, MB BBQ, This Dough Right Here, Pallet Brewing, and Sugar & Whisk.

Isai Villagomez of Alstede Farms said they have plenty to offer, including radishes, cabbages, broccoli, kale, Boston lettuce, iceberg lettuce, scallions, leeks, green beans, Italian beans, cookies, apple cider donuts, and pies. Their most popular item is fresh corn.

Lubna of Ashea Natural Body Products offers a variety of natural products including body moisturizer, joint cream with CBD oil.

Jacqueline Levitan, of Jackie’s Juice, says she’s been in business for 35 years. She’s based in Montclair and sells her holistic and wellness juices at farmers’ markets. They are made of spices and herbs. “Healthy stuff,” she said. “Natural energy, gut health.”

Marica Yasin, of This Dough Right Here, offers chocolate chip frozen cookie dough. She operates out of Garden State Kitchen in Orange.

Phelan Thatcher-Keane, of Pallet Brewing Company in Maplewood, was sampling their beers. He said a popular favorite is their pumpkin ale. “The beers are absolutely delicious,” he said.

Rob Case of Stony Hill Farms in Chester says the popular autumn items are apples, pumpkins, gourdes, tomatoes, winter squash and corn.

Tracy Carroll, a resident of South Orange for 35 years, said she loves the town and the farmers’ market for the produce and other things of interest, including getting to see her neighbors. “The food is nice and fresh,” she said. “We get a lot of vegetables.”

Jennie Aylward, of South Orange, is involved with Meat Me in the Middle, a local community campaign and climate initiative based in South Orange and Maplewood, which encourages people to eat less meat for environmental reasons. She said, “I love picking veggies.”

Mark Warmack, of South Orange, also enjoys getting fresh produce. He said, “The pickle place is the best. Vendors are super nice.”

To learn more about South Orange Farmers Market, visit: https://www.southorangedowntown.org/farmers-market.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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