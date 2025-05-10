Learning to turn passion into purpose

By Mirvetk Tonuzi

Special to the Record-Transcript

Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts female students in grades 8 through 12 got a chance to see their future reflected in real-life role models at a Women in Motion Conference.

Assistant Principal Elisha Washington spearheaded the event that brought together young women with professionals who transformed their passions into purpose and purpose into power.

“I wanted a culminating activity that would bring our young women together and expose them to inspiring women who look like them—women they can relate to, including women from our own community,” Washington said. “We want our young women to be empowered to aim higher and seek out

professions that offer financial independence and professional growth.”

The theme of the conference, “Passion Into Purpose,” encouraged students to consider how their interests and dreams can grow into meaningful careers.

“A number of the speakers shifted from one career to another,” Washington said. “I wanted students to know it’s okay to follow your passion and dream—it will all be okay.”

The guest speakers included Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Assemblywoman Carmen T. Morales, educational leader Tamika Quick, broadcast journalist Naomi Yane, and actress/director/producer Naturi Naughton-Lewis.

Each speaker shared how their career paths evolved over time and emphasized that success does not always follow a straight line.

“These are women who built careers they love,” Washington said. “We want our students to know that financial independence and fulfillment are possible, and that their passions can guide them.”

Students also engaged in hands-on workshops throughout the day. Female staff and former staff led sessions focused on affirmations, self-care, yoga, vision boards, and building self-confidence.

Student engagement was high throughout the day.

“They asked questions during the panel, took notes, and really connected with the speakers,” Washington said.

Looking ahead, Washington hopes to grow the conference into an annual tradition during Women’s History Month.

“The goal is to make this a yearly event and get more of the school involved,” she said. “When students see women from their own community—working professionals they can actually meet—it becomes real. It becomes attainable.”

Washington emphasized the importance of networking, starting at a young age, and building connections that can help guide and uplift.

“Follow your heart. Do it because you love it. And know that there’s a place for you in every field,” Washington said. “This conference helped our young women believe that.”

One of those voices offering perspective and reassurance came from special guest speaker Naturi Naughton-Lewis, an East Orange native who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows, reflected on her own winding path to purpose.

“Throughout my career, I’ve continued to take on roles that challenged me—roles that stretched me beyond comfort and into purpose,” she said. “When opportunities came, I didn’t always know what they meant at the time, but I stayed open.”

Naughton-Lewis said her career has shifted, evolved, and redefined what success looks like for her.

“And I’m here to tell you: this can be you too—if you stay passionate, open, and willing to pivot,” Naughton-Lewis said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but there is power in your transition. I made it—so you can make it too.