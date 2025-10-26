Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge

October 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

PSE&G working on outages GR-Goldman-C

PSE&G working on outages

October 15, 2025
UNICO honors Columbus essay winners BLM-Columbus Day6-C

UNICO honors Columbus essay winners

October 15, 2025
BHS grad making movies in Montana BLM-Daniel Glick-CWEB

BHS grad making movies in Montana

October 15, 2025
Making things useful again GR-Repair Cafe2-CWEB

Making things useful again

October 16, 2025

Related Stories

EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
IRV-Neuter Neighbor1

Cats to be trapped and neutered

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
EO-Open House4-C

Manufacturers Village invites public to see where art happens

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 22, 2025 7
MAP-Art Walk33-C

Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 15
MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 17
BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 18

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvPayne9312 1

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament G-SOCCER-BHSvIHS7519 2

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy 3

Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy

October 22, 2025
Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
IRV-Neuter Neighbor1

Cats to be trapped and neutered

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
GR-History Talk3-C

Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge

Daniel Jackovino October 22, 2025 4
EO-Open House4-C

Manufacturers Village invites public to see where art happens

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 22, 2025 7