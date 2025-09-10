Lemur island to replace old sea lion exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE — Work has begun to repurpose the former Sea Lion Sound Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo into an island habitat for lemurs.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced last week that work had begun and that the new exhibit will continue Essex County’s commitment to working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to advance their Species Survival Program.

“While we were disappointed to close the Sea Lion Sound, we do believe the Lemurs will become the new dynamic centerpiece at Turtle Back Zoo and are sure to captivate our visitors’ attention,” DiVincenzo said. “We’ve made Turtle Back Zoo into a place where children and people of all ages can see animals from around the world. This exhibit will be an opportunity to raise awareness about the uniqueness of lemurs and the pressures being made on their habitats and survival.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers Lemurs as the world’s most endangered mammals. Found only on the island of Madagascar, there are over 100 different species that have evolved to fit every habitat and niche. Similar to primates, most lemurs are small, with a pointed snout, large eyes and a long tail, and eat primarily fruit and leaves. Primary threats to lemurs include habitat destruction and hunting; it is estimated that up to 90 percent of all lemur species will face extinction in the wild within the next 20 to 25 years.

“As an AZA accredited zoo, preserving the biodiversity of our natural world is one of our primary missions. This new habitat will provide an opportunity to highlight partnerships we have created over the past several years to support efforts to save these species and prevent their extinction in the wild. We hope to connect, educate and inspire our guests to join us in these efforts to conserve some of the most precious species on the planet,” Jillian Fazio, Director of Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, said.

The existing pool will be transformed with rockwork and landscaping to resemble the rocky beach to forest landscape where lemurs are naturally found. A mesh enclosure will cover the exhibit and interior animal holding areas will be adapted for the exhibit’s new residents. Viewing areas for the public will be expanded, according to a press release from the county.

After working closely with the AZA Species Survival Program, TBZ successfully transported its single remaining sea lion to another AZA facility last summer. With ever increasing standards and guidelines for animal welfare of marine mammals, it was determined the existing sea lion habitat was no longer adequate to meet the needs of this species, the release said.

French and Parrello from Wall received a professional services contract for $199,500 to design the new exhibit. AB Contracting from Wharton was awarded a publicly bid contract for $3.7 million to perform the construction. The Essex County Department of Public Works will monitor the project to ensure delays are avoided. The project is being funded with $1 million from the Essex County Capital Budget and a $2.7 million grant from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund Advisory Board.