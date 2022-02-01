Less is more when it comes to credit cards

Balance Transfer advice from your local Credit Union.

With the holidays behind us, you may be receiving 0% offers for credit card balance transfers. Here’s how consolidating balances can be beneficial if you choose the right card.

• Remembering payments – If you have multiple credit card balances, combining them will make it easier to keep track of payment due dates and avoid late fees. Keep in mind that overdue payments can hurt your credit score.

• Reducing debt faster – With 0%, you won’t be adding interest to the transferred balance for a set amount of time, but you will be required to make payments. This can help pay off debt you’ve had hanging around for a while.

• Realizing rates – Interest rates fluctuate and you may not be aware of how high they can get, especially on retail cards. Transferring to one card can help you keep an eye on how much interest you’re paying. 0% doesn’t last forever, so it’s important to note when your rate will increase and by how much.

Balance transfers usually include fees, but not at Proponent Federal Credit Union. Members who transfer balances to a Proponent Visa Credit Card by March 31, 2022 will enjoy 0% APR* until December 31, 2022. The sooner you apply, the more you can save without a fee! Plus, after the promotion ends, our rates stay lower than most other cards, because we’re not-for-profit and member owned.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for exciting announcements coming soon!

*Click here to view details and eligibility information, as well as other special offers.

December 31, 2022. The sooner you apply, the more you can save without a fee! Plus, after the promotion ends, our rates stay lower than most other cards, because we’re not-for-profit and member owned.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for exciting announcements coming soon!

*Click here to view details and eligibility information, as well as other special offers.