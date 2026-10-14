Local men who love to sing find their voice at the Maplewood Glee Club

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood Glee Club is a diverse group of men from all walks of life with one thing in common; they love to sing. The group was founded in 1946 as an auxiliary of the American Legion in Maplewood. It was a group of six local World War II veterans who served together in Europe.

“They passed the time singing on their downtime,” said Josh Adler, president. “They formed the Glee Club. Here we are, now almost 80 years later.”

Adler joined the Glee Club a year after he moved to Maplewood in 2016 and became the president six years ago.

The Maplewood Glee Club has a fall and winter concert coming up.

They are performing with the South Orange Symphony, as their guests, on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m., in South Orange Middle School. The show is free.

It’s their first time performing with the South Orange Symphony and they’ll just be doing two songs – Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which has become a standard for the Maplewood Glee Club, and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m., they will be having a holiday show, “Jingle All the Way,” at Columbia High School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12 and seniors older than 60.

In the past, The Maplewood Glee Club had its holiday shows at St. Joseph’s Church in Maplewood. Adler said they’ve outgrown the space.

“We moved to Columbia for our spring concert. We filled the entire lower auditorium. We will open the balcony for the Christmas show,” he said. “We have over 700 people attending and 1000 watching from the livestream nationwide.”

The Maplewood Glee Club currently has almost 80 members. “When I started 10 years ago, we only had 35,” said Adler. “We’ve had a lot of growth. People see how much fun we have at the concerts. It’s all about the joy of singing in a group.”

At the show they will be performing some holiday classics, working their way through their repertoire. Songs will include “Hanukkah in Santa Monica,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Jethro Tull’s “Ring Out, Solstice Bells.”

Adler said, “More gospel music, a little bit of rock and roll.”

Rider Foster is the new musical director for the Maplewood Glee Club. “He is trained in opera and has a love for eclectic stuff,” said Adler. “He directed us this spring. We’re excited to have him as part of our group.”

Now that the Glee Club has so many members, Adler says it’s a challenge trying to figure out how to fit everybody on stage.

Though they are not a group of professional singers, they have been tackling the harder stuff. Adler said, “It was never about being the best singers. It’s never about getting it perfect. We’re celebrating the joy of each other’s company. It’s really a unique bunch of guys.”

The GenWealth Group is the Maplewood Glee Club’s presenting sponsor for their 2026-27 season. They are an independent investment advisory firm with offices right in the heart of Maplewood Village.

“Their sponsorship is all about helping to bring music, creativity and connection to our community,” said Adler. “We’re thrilled that they’re supporting our unique brand of ‘joyful chaos’!”

Follow the Maplewood Glee Club at: https://www.facebook.com/MaplewoodGleeClub and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQfbBNlKexnDRdHNbM1JNIw.

Photo Courtesy of the Maplewood Glee Club





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