Man gets life in prison for Bloomfield store shooting

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing one man, paralyzing another and wounding a third in front of three children in a Bloomfield store.

Joseph Ocasio, 29, of Irvington, was sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years for the murder of a man in a Bloomfield store in 2022, Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said Monday.

On April 25, Ocasio was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Assistant Prosecutors Michele Miller and Melanie Laprade proved that on April 10, 2022, Ocasio entered Nitty Sons Variety Store in Bloomfield and fatally shot Christian Perez, 23 of East Orange.

Ocasio also shot Kwame Kemp, 31 of Paterson, in the back leaving him partially paralyzed. A third man, Rahim Teague, 32 of Irvington, was shot in the hand. Teague’s three children-ages 7, 9, and 14-were also in the store at the time of the shootings.

Although the children were not physically harmed, Ocasio was convicted of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

“We hope the family of Christian Perez and the other victims find some comfort knowing the individual responsible has been held accountable and was sentenced accordingly. Joseph Ocasio now has a lifetime to reflect on his choices from April 10, 2022. His senseless acts of violence took a young life and deeply affected many others. We hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to such heinous acts in the future,” said Assistant Prosecutor Michele Miller.

