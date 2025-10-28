Man is convicted of raping 10-year old

IRVINGTON — A 63-year-old man has been convicted of raping his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter.

An Essex County jury convicted Osbourne Gooden, on Friday, Oct. 10, following a six-day trial.

The prosecution proved that on June 22, 2020, the victim was sitting on her front porch with her mother and sister, enjoying ice pops along with the defendant and his friend. When the victim went inside the home to get another ice pop, the defendant followed her inside the house, grabbed her and raped her.

Gooden was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree criminal restraint.

“We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and to the victim for their courage in coming forward. This guilty verdict not only affirms that the truth was heard but it is an important step toward justice and a clear message that crimes against children will not go unpunished,” said Assistant Prosecutor Cynthia Teller.

Assistant Prosecutor Steven Paskowitz added, “We hope the victim and their family can move forward knowing that justice was served. Sexual assaults of children will not be tolerated and will be fully punished.”

The defendant is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 21. He faces a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender in accordance with Megan’s Law.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II thanked the Irvington Police Department for their dedication and tireless efforts in this case.

Anyone with information regarding any criminal activity is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 17% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 33% Sad 50% Angry