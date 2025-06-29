Maplewood author publishes book on the gifts God has given us

Robert Boneberg, a long-time resident of Maplewood, has published “Choosing to Accept God’s Gifts – A Slender Book of Reflections.”

In his small book, Boneberg explores eternal gifts from God and asks, with references to the thoughts of others and to Bible passages, if we have the courage to accept these gifts and to begin living a life of more fulfillment and contentment.

“I had been thinking about the issues discussed in the book for a little while, and I wanted to share my thoughts more formally with others,” Boneberg said. “I also believe that many folks are considering some of these same issues in their own way and might be interested in my reflections.”

The book has been described as “A thoughtful consideration of the spiritual benefits of gratitude” by Kirkus Reviews.

“This considered almost meditative approach to life informs the book’s underling philosophy – Boneberg urges readers to carefully “weigh every word” of the Bible verses found on nearly every page. The author’s sagacity is conveyed in an engaging writing style,” Kirkus Reviews wrote.

Boneberg is an attorney and human rights advocate and a resident of Maplewood since 1988. He was raised in Williamsville, N.Y., and attended the State University of New York at Geneseo.

After graduating from Geneseo, Boneberg began working as a street gang social worker in Buffalo. After receiving a master of social work from SUNY Buffalo, he worked for local community organizations and for the Buffalo Common Council.

After earning a juris doctor from New York Law School, Boneberg worked for 40 years representing clients in complex litigation. While at the firm Lowenstein Sandler, he directed that firm’s pro bono program.

Boneberg has served as chair of the New York State Bar Association, International Law and Practice Section, Committee on International Human Rights, as president of the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, and as chair of the Board for Free the Slaves.

Boneberg presently serves as senior campaign and policy counsel for Freedom United, which is working to end moder slavery. In addition, Boneberg was the founder of the Slave-Free Community Project in New Jersey.

Boneberg is a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church and has served as a ruling elder of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church in Millburn and as a member of a Presbyterian ecclesiastical court.

The book is available on Amazon or through the publisher BookBaby.