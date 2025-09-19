Maplewood, South Orange gather at monument to remember

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos Courtesy of Eve Morawski

MAPLEWOOD — The South Essex Fire Department organized the annual Sept. 11 commemoration, which was held at the memorial they rebuilt in front of the Hilton Branch library in Maplewood.

The firefighters were joined by members of the Maplewood and South Orange Police Departments, Maplewood’s Mayor Nancy Adams and Township Committee member Malia Herman and a few members of the public.

Firefighter/EMT Daniel Murphy opened the ceremony with a solemn prayer marking the occasion of so many lost on a similarly bright, beautiful day 24 years ago. Capt. William Davitt served as master of ceremonies commenting that the numbers attending the local remembrance fluctuate year to year but the first responders will never forget those who died trying to help in the surprise terror attack.

Deputy Chief Cassiello was the main speaker, sharing personal reflections on what the day meant to him and acknowledged the continued pain of those who lost loved ones, including people from Maplewood and South Orange.

Davitt returned to the podium and asked those present to bow their heads as he read the names of the five local residents who died: Douglas Cherry and Kirsten Christophe from Maplewood and Christopher Colasanti, Christopher Faughnan and Donald Robertson from South Orange. Murphy returned to close out the solemn, brief ceremony with a prayer. Davitt invited all to a reception at Firehouse 3.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor Author's posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry