Marker honoring trailblazing woman rededicated in West Orange

WEST ORANGE — Nearly 100 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, civic leaders, and elected officials gathered on Saturday, April 19, for the rededication of the Anna Easter Brown historical marker at 46 Mount Pleasant Ave.

The marker, which honors a trailblazing educator and civic leader, was originally installed in 2016 as the first in a series of historical markers planned for the township’s downtown corridor.

The reinstallation comes after the marker was temporarily removed to accommodate the construction of West Orange’s newest senior housing facility.

The return of the marker symbolizes a renewed commitment to preserving and celebrating local Black history, particularly during a season symbolizing rebirth and renewal—Easter—after which Anna Easter Brown was named, having been born on Easter Sunday in 1879, according to a press release from former council president Tammy Williams.

Anna Easter Brown was one of only five Black students to graduate from West Orange High School in 1897—an extraordinary achievement during a time when Black Americans, especially women, faced significant barriers to education.

Her legacy extended far beyond West Orange. Brown went on to co-found Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the nation’s first sorority for Black women, at Howard University in 1908. She dedicated her life to service and education, teaching for nearly 40 years in North Carolina and laying the foundation for generations of Black women leaders, the release said.

Saturday’s ceremony was supported by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Eta Pi Chapter, whose members served as escorts and helped facilitate the day’s events. The Rev. Crystal Newby-Reynolds, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, delivered a prayer for the occasion.

Geniece Gary-Adams, director of planning and development, offered remarks on behalf of the West Orange Administration, reflecting the marker’s cultural and civic importance, the release said.

The event was also attended by cousins of Anna Easter Brown, who joined fellow members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in honoring her legacy. Their presence served as a powerful reminder of how one woman’s commitment to education, service, and sisterhood continues to resonate in West Orange and across the nation.

Williams, who played a role in the original placement of the marker and led the effort for its reinstallation, was also recognized for her long-standing commitment to honoring excellence in West Orange.

Williams, the first Black woman council president and councilwoman elected to the West Orange Township Council, noted that Brown’s life “represents the very best of West Orange—resilience, vision, and unwavering purpose.”

The Anna Easter Brown marker remains a beacon in West Orange’s evolving downtown—honoring the past, inspiring the present, and shaping a future rooted in unity and inclusion.