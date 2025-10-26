Maternal Health Center dedicated to East Orange police officer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council recently dedicated the Lt. Tahmesha Dickey Black Maternal Health Center at the offices of the Perinatal Health Equity Initiative located at 280 S. Harrison St.

The facility is named for Lt. Tahmesha Dickey of the East Orange Police Department, who lost her life during childbirth.

“The center stands as both a tribute and a call to action,” the city said in a social media post. “Her story is a heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need for equitable, accessible, and culturally competent prenatal care — especially for Black expectant mothers, who face disproportionately high risks of complications and maternal mortality.”

The Perinatal Health Equity Initiative (PHEI) has programs designed to restore joy and ensure there are zero preventable maternal deaths using models that are designed by and for Black women.The Lt. Dickey Center is a safe space for support, advocacy, education, and empowerment.

PHEI’s Executive Founder Dr. Nastassia Harris said Dickey’s passing set the foundation for her organization and its ability to work towards making sure other Black women don’t go through what she did.

“The space has been expanded from our original office to include prenatal and postpartum care led by a midwife by spring of 2026 with a goal of providing holistic care to birthing individuals in our community,” Harris said. “We did fundraising and continue to fundraise to keep the space open.”

