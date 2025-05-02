This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RUNNING TO RAISE AWARENESS — The Mayor Ted R. Green Opioid Awareness 5K Run and Walk was held Sunday, April 27. The free event began and ended at Columbian Park with walkers starting a little bit after 8 a.m. and runners taking off at about 8:40 a.m. DJ Nas was on hand to get participants hyped. There were hydration stations, post-race refreshments and a medal celebration. In a nod to the theme, the police department set up a table with Narcan and facilities for disposal of unwanted medications. Damian Alvarado, 29, of Newark, pictured above in the center, won the race with a time of 16 minutes and one second. The top female finisher was Veronica Ramirez, 43, of Springfield, pictured left, who finished with a time of 20 minutes, 43 seconds.