October 4, 2025

Author's Other Posts

West Orange teen pitches in to help out N.C. hurricane victims WO-abigail goldberg-C

West Orange teen pitches in to help out N.C. hurricane victims

September 17, 2025
Shoes draw attention to mental health WO-Shoe Exhibit6-WEBC

Shoes draw attention to mental health

September 24, 2025
Residents push for theater MAP-Redevelopment1

Residents push for theater

September 17, 2025
GenMix event is fun for all ages WO-GenMix9-C

GenMix event is fun for all ages

September 9, 2025

Related Stories

NUT-Car Show4-C

Photo Gallery: Classics coverage on Franklin Avenue for car show

Joe Ungaro October 2, 2025 7
NUT-Sept Market3

Photo Gallery: Farmer’s Market celebrates fall with Produce Pete and apple pie

Joe Ungaro October 2, 2025 7
IRV-Teen Health24-C

Empowering teens to help themselves

Joe Ungaro October 2, 2025 10
EO-Mikie Rally31-C

Rally held in East Orange for Sherrill

Joe Ungaro October 2, 2025 10
MAP-Baker Flea12-C

Photo Gallery: Baker Street flea packs the street

Joe Ungaro October 1, 2025 12
MAP-MAMA D7-C

Photo Gallery: Mama D rocks the summer streets

Joe Ungaro October 2, 2025 28

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1-1 LOGO-SHP-Pirate 1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1-1

October 1, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys five-match winning streak G-VOLLEY-BHSvNHS2 2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys five-match winning streak

October 1, 2025
West Orange HS boys soccer coach Doug Nevins gains 400th career victory B-SOCCER-WO Nevins1 3

West Orange HS boys soccer coach Doug Nevins gains 400th career victory

October 1, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team to host Newark Collegiate Academy FOOT-GRvHoboken 4

Glen Ridge HS football team to host Newark Collegiate Academy

October 1, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-STEM Traffic1-C

MMS students up for $10K prize

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 2, 2025 1
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1-1

Jeff Goldberg October 1, 2025 2
G-VOLLEY-BHSvNHS2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys five-match winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 0
B-SOCCER-WO Nevins1

West Orange HS boys soccer coach Doug Nevins gains 400th career victory

Editor October 1, 2025 7