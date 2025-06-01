New asst. superintendents appointed to lead operations and curriculum

EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Board of Education has announced the appointments of a new assistant superintendent of operations and an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Effective on July 1, Crystal Davis will assume the role of assistant superintendent of operations and Nicholas J. DeStefano will be assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher C. Irving welcomed the new leaders with enthusiasm and said they are assets to the district.

“Dr. Davis and Dr. DeStefano are experienced, student-centered professionals who understand the importance of equity, innovation, and excellence in education. Their vision and leadership will strengthen our foundation, and help to ensure we continue moving forward as a district focused on positive outcomes for our students, while being responsive to the needs of our families and staff,” Irving said.

Davis, who has more than 25 years of experience in Education, began her career as a first-grade teacher in East Orange in 2000. Davis rose through the ranks to serve as assistant principal in Hillside and, for the past 15 years, as principal within East Orange, where she has led academic and climate initiatives that significantly boosted student performance and engagement.

Under Davis’s leadership, Jackson Academy exceeded state averages in English language arts and math on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA) for multiple grades and received back-to-back recognition for having the highest average teacher tenure in the state-demonstrating her commitment to staff stability and excellence, according to a press release from the district.

Davis holds a doctorate in organizational leadership, a master’s in urban education administration and supervision, and a bachelor’s in elementary education. Her civic involvement includes leadership roles in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Links, and Jack and Jill of America. She is also a former Boonton Board of Education member and recipient of the Shirley Chisholm Award in Early Childhood Education from the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver.

DeStefano has more than 20 years of progressive educational leadership, most recently having served as director of academic programs and student achievement in Weehawken Twp. There, he led district-wide curriculum, assessment, and professional development initiatives that resulted in marked gains in Advanced Placement performance, quantile growth, and national recognition for equity.

DeStefano’s career spans teaching, school administration, and curriculum design across all grade levels. His leadership roles have included principalships at both primary and upper elementary levels, where he championed inclusive programs and data-driven instruction. He is also a former high school assistant principal and athletic director, known for expanding interscholastic offerings and community partnerships, the release said.

DeStefano holds a doctorate in educational leadership from St. Peter’s University, a master’s from Montclair State University, and a bachelor’s from Franklin & Marshall College. He is an active member of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association and has served as president of the Weehawken Administrators Association.