Photo gallery: Newstead 5K race draws a running crowd for Achieve Foundation

SOUTH ORANGE — The Newstead 5K was held Saturday morning in that section of South Orange.

There were 591 people registered to run including 170 under the age of 18. The majority of the athletes come from South Orange and Maplewood, but there were also runners from Jersey City, Hoboken, Princeton, West Orange, Springfield, Orange, Montclair, Short HIlls, Highland Park, West Caldwell, and even Washington DC.

The race was won by Noah Kaufman, who finished in 17 minutes and 29 seconds. He was followed by Dalton Ackerman, who finished at 18 minutes 47 seconds and Joel Vincent at 19 minutes and 21 seconds. The top female finisher was Kirah Tianga at 20 minutes and 48 seconds, followed by Kathleen Kroll at

21 minutes and 28 seconds and 10-year-old A. Harris, who finished at 22 minutes and 7 seconds.

The event is a fundraiser for the Achieve Foundation, which provides grants to teachers and administrators, funds programs to support the arts, and organizes and manages a free peer-to-peer tutoring program.

