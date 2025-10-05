Nia Fellowship Baptist Church aims to become a beacon of light

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated “Reignite Weekend,” featuring “Community Day” on Saturday, Sept. 20, and “Consecration Sunday” on Sept. 21.

Churchgoers thanked West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney for her work and welcomed other officials from the community, including Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Town Historian Joseph Fagan, Orange City Councilwoman Tency Eason and Former West Orange Council member Sandy Williams.

The Rev. J. Michael Sanders delivered a sermon Saturday that had the theme we are “Free To Be A Slave.”

Nia’s Pastor, the Rev. Alphonsus Platt, delivered a sermon on Consecration Sunday titled “Preparing For God’s Presence.”

The church also presented the Silva F. Umukoro Humanitarian Award to Elaine Lane and David’s Shoes, Inc., whose mission is to help our youth honor life by choosing to honor themselves.

Nia’s 2025 theme is “Reigniting Ministry and Mission for a Safe Quality of Life in our Church Community and the World.” The goal is to become a beacon of light in the West Orange Community by fostering community engagement to address social needs not only with worship experiences but also by offering various community outreach programs, according to a press release from the church.

Worship Services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome, the release said. The church is, located at 174 South Valley Road in West Orange.,

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry