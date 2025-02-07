Nia Fellowship Baptist Church and pastor celebrate 20 years worshipping together

WEST ORANGE — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Pastor Alphonsus E. Platt and Lady Gwendolyn Platt with a pre-anniversary worship experience on Saturday, Jan. 25 and a special worship service on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The guest celebrant on Saturday was Rev. Shawn T. Wallace, pastor of St. John’s Baptist Church in Scotch Plains, who delivered an inspiring message urging the church to “Stay On Fire.”

The celebrations continued with a meal at Bella Italia Restaurant in Orange. On Sunday, the Rev. George Blackwell, III, pastor of Good Neighbor Baptist Church in Newark and Pastor Platt’s father in ministry, challenged Pastor Platt to “Preach The Word.”

The 2025 theme for Nia Fellowship Baptist Church is “Reigniting Ministry and Mission for a Safe Quality of Life in our Church Community and the World,” with a Capital Fundraising Goal of $500,000 in five years to secure the church financially and make necessary improvements.

The church aims to be a relevant Christian Campus that meets the educational and religious needs of people in the community and beyond., according to a press release from the church.

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church is also preparing for an Historic 100 Year Church Worship Site Recognition in West Orange in 2028.

Weekly services are held on Sunday at 10 a.m., and all are welcome to join.

The church is located at 174 South Valley Road in West Orange.