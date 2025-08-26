NJDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Alert as Summer Ends and Schools Reopen

By NJDOT



As families prepare for the Labor Day holiday and students across New Jersey get ready to return to the classroom, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) is reminding motorists to make safety their top priority on the road.

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, a time when travel increases on highways, shore routes, and local roads. Combined with the start of the school year, this creates a unique set of challenges for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

“Whether you’re heading down the shore, driving to work, or bringing your kids to school, safety always has to come first,” said NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor. “We all share the road, and that means staying alert and looking out for one another.”

This call to action supports New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s Target Zero initiative, a bold statewide goal to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2040. Every driver who makes the choice to buckle up, slow down, and avoid distractions plays a vital role in achieving that goal.

NJDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead, focus on the road, and be mindful of speed limits – especially in school zones and residential neighborhoods. With more buses on the road and children walking or biking to school, extra caution is critical. The Department is also reminding travelers that law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols over the holiday weekend as part of a statewide effort to reduce crashes.

In 2024, New Jersey saw a troubling rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, underscoring the need for increased awareness and vigilance behind the wheel. Safety officials stress that small changes – like putting down your phone and leaving extra travel time – can prevent serious injuries and save lives.

As summer draws to a close, NJDOT encourages all roadway users to make safety a year-round habit. By working together, New Jersey can move closer to its goal of eliminating roadway deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

Visit www.DriveSafelyNJ.com to learn more.