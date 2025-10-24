No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A No Kings Day rally was held on Saturday, Oct. 18, outside Bloomfield Town Hall on Municipal Plaza, spilling over to nearby streets, including Bloomfield Avenue and Franklin Street. Demonstrators carried signs critical of the Trump administration and encouraged passing motorists to honk in support. The protest was among about 50 to take place in the state and thousands across the country. Other Essex County municipalities that saw demonstrations included Maplewood, Glen Ridge and Newark. In New York City, more than 100,000 people demonstrated across all five boroughs, according to The New York Times, which reported that one of the largest turnouts was in Times Square.

