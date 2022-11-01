Old car inventory could be a good deal on a new ride.

Auto Loan advice from your local Credit Union.

Fall is the season for change, and that’s exactly when car dealerships are getting ready to turn around their existing inventory. As new-year car models are introduced, you may be able to find a better price on current year vehicles. This might also give you more negotiation power and preference options.

Always keep in mind that you have a choice when it comes to financing. Lower rates are likely available outside of the dealership without the concern of hidden fees. Proponent is currently offering a 0.50% Auto Loan rate discount* for new members. Simply use the promotional code NUT22 when applying online.

Plus, there are many more benefits.

Rely on a lender you can trust with over 50 years of experience.

A dedicated Advocate can find a flexible term for a payment that fits your budget.

GAP Advantage and Depreciation Protection** are available.

Shop our online Showroom

Already have a car? See if you can save with a 0.50% discount1 on Auto Refinancing or a Lease Buyout.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Offer only available to select new Members and valid 60 days from date of membership. 0.50% rate discount is valid on all new, used and refinanced vehicles not currently financed with Proponent. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. APR is based on credit worthiness, loan type, loan to value and term of the loan. Rate cannot be lower than 2.74%. Example monthly payment for a $20,000 New Auto loan at 2.74% for 48 months would be $440.14. Other restrictions may apply. Financing available up to 96 months on a New vehicle loan and 84 months on a Used, Refinance or Recreational vehicle loan. Rate and terms subject to change. Up to 100% financing available, based on NADA “retail” value. Restrictions apply on financing a vehicle with a Loan to Value over 100%. Length of promotion is at Proponent’s discretion. Promotion requires a promo code distributed to qualified applicants.

**Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) and Depreciation Coverage (DPW) are optional and will not affect your application for credit or the terms of any credit agreement you have with us. Certain eligibility requirements, conditions, and exclusions may apply. You will receive the contract before you are required to pay for GAP or DPW. You should carefully read the contract for a full explanation of the terms. If you choose GAP or DPW, adding the GAP or DPW fee to your loan amount will increase the cost of GAP or DPW. If you cancel GAP or DPW within 60 days, you will receive a full refund of any fee paid.

10.50% discount is valid on a Lease Buyout and Auto Refinance Loan. Rate cannot be lower than 2.74% and cannot be combined with any other Proponent offer and/or services. Rate and terms subject to change. Offer expires 12/31/2022.