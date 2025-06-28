Onward and upward for BMS students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bloomfield Middle School held its Promotion Ceremony on Thursday, June 19.

“What is 180 multiplied by two?” Principal Alla Vayda-Manzo asked the students at the outset of the earlier event, a reference to the 180 days of annual schooling mandated by the state and the two years comprising the middle school experience. “You entered Bloomfield Middle School about 360 days ago. Not much. That’s 360 mornings and Pledge of Allegiencies. And in those 360 days, you’ve shown grit.”

Vayda-Manzo traditionally likes to have fun with the kids in her addresses, segueing humor into serious statements.

“I was told to talk about how much I love you and our ducks in the courtyard,” she said. “It’s usually the talk of the town.”

But now she told the children that their pond was getting much bigger; they were going to the high school.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she advised. And remember to be kind.”

She also thanked the parents whose love and support, she said, was essential.

School Superintendent Sal Goncalves, also adhering to tradition, limited his remarks. He thanked the middle school administration and staff for “preparing these young children to be our future” and told the students that they will be successful.

“I have no doubt,” he told them.

As is customary, the event was held in two sessions, at 9 and 11 a.m..Shamina Flood, the National Junior Honor Society president and Builders Club co-president presented the Keynote Address in the earlier session. Borys Calle, Student Council president, addressed the later session.

“Today is a big day,” Shaimina said. “Most importantly, we’ve discovered the true essence of friendship and compassion. Don’t forget to keep strong and be the best you can be.”

Principal introductions were delivered by Chrysovalantis Filippis, Student Council Eighth-Grade Advocate, in the earlier session, and Camila Salinas, Builder’s Club Co-President and NJHS member.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Amy Avecillas and Michelle Zambrano, Student Council Eighth-Grade Advocates, in the earlier session, and by Aliah Soto Rivera, Builder’s Club Vice-President, in the later session.