ORANGE — The city celebrated Nigerian Independence Day last week, honoring several people and raising a flag, but also acknowledging the African diaspora and its contributions.

“The African diaspora is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Mayor Dwayne Warren during a ceremony in City Hall. The population of Orange is currently about 8 to 10 % Nigerian, Warren said.

Calistus Onyuike, who sits on the city’s Diaspora Commission, was the emcee for the event which began in City Hall with several people being recognized and honored and ended with the flag raising outside the building.

The Diaspora Commission is an informal source of information for things happening amongst the diaspora in the city. It has representatives from the Hispanic and Caribbean communities as well as the African.

Among those honored was Rachel Adamu, who at one time played for the Nigerian national soccer team; Darlington Nkuche, who is the chief executive officer of Aso Rock Restaurant; and Cristina Mateo, who serves on the Diaspora Commission.

The other honorees were;

• High Chief Charles Ezeoyim (Mgbede Nnobi)

• Christopher C. Agwu

• Boniface Odoemelam

• Ferdinand Tebug

“Congratulations to all our honorees,” said Onyuike. “We uplift Nigeria.”

Outside at the flag raising, Warren paid tribute to the flag and its people.

“Long live Nigeria, it’s people, it’s land,” Warren said. “They are a permanent part of this Orange community and the mayor and city council salute them.”

Warren praised the Nigerian community for their inclusiveness.

“They have included us in their activities whether they be civics, politics, community or family,” Warren said. “It’s a pleasure to take time to celebrate Nigeria.”

This was the 10th year for the ceremony.

The Orange commission has gained some notoriety over the years. Five years ago, the governor of one of the 36 Nigerian states came to visit and this month Onyuike was invited to the Next 3 Billion Summit, which took place in New York City on Sept. 24, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The summit focused on connecting the estimated three billion people worldwide who are offline, addressing the economic and social opportunities this presents across sectors like technology, finance, health, and education.

This event was for senior, forward-thinking leaders shaping the global economy. Delegates included senior public and private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, academics and media.

Onyuike said only two cities were represented; New York and Orange.

